Young Fife school pupils at Green Teen Careers Fair

Secondary school pupils from across north east Fife explored the growing world of green careers this week.

They attended a Green Teen Careers Fair, held at Kinkell Byre, near St Andrews.

The pilot event - hosted by Rewilding Kinkell in partnership with rewilding charity Scotland: The Big Picture and St Andrews Transition - brought together senior pupils from Waid Academy, Levenmouth Academy and St Leonards School, alongside six organisations working in conservation and sustainability.

Pupils took part in hands-on workshops covering ecology skills, creative nature art, rewilding design and climate action. From foraging and species identification to project planning, the sessions were designed to connect young people with nature and highlight the variety of career paths in the environmental sector.

Youngsters at Green Teen Careers Fair, held at Kinkell Byre, near St Andrews. (Pics: Chrissy Sprinks, Alan Hepburn)

Chrissy Sprinks, community development officer with Scotland: The Big Picture, said: “Many young people leave school worried about the climate and biodiversity crises but unsure how to make a difference.

“Today was about bridging that gap - showing pupils the diversity of green careers available and inspiring them to see themselves as part of Scotland’s nature recovery. Whether in science, art or community work, there’s a place for everyone in shaping a wilder, healthier future.’

The event followed classroom screenings of the documentary Why Not Scotland?, and forms part of a wider programme to connect young people and communities with opportunities in rewilding and sustainability.

The film’s star, Flo Blackbourn, gave a talk, describing her own career journey and encouraging pupils to explore roles that build connections between people and nature.

Christina Mazilu, from Rewilding Kinkell, who helped organise the event, said: ‘Having personally experienced a gap in nature-based activities in secondary school, I hope this event gave pupils the opportunity to interact with nature and rewilding through art, ecology, landscape design and community development.’

Participating organisations included Dreel Burn, St Andrews Botanic Garden, St Andrews Transition, St Andrews Environmental Network, and Rewilding Kinkell.

Rory Fyfe, owner of Kinkell Byre, said: “We were delighted to host the first Green Teen Careers Fair. It’s been fantastic to see the levels of curiosity and enthusiasm from pupils. We hope this becomes an annual event, helping more young people discover the opportunities that come with rewilding and green careers close to home.”