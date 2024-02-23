Young Fifer crowned unsung hero at awards for her commitment and dedication
and live on Freeview channel 276
Erynn McGrath from Lochgelly was honoured at the organisation’s awards ceremony this week.
SSF uses sport as a catalyst to enable young people to be healthier, more confident, and more resilient, so they are better prepared to combat the effects of poverty, trauma and adversity. Supporting Young people, living in challenging environments to fulfil their potential and become forces for good in their communities.
Erynn began her SSF journey participating in the ‘For the Girls’ programme in partnership with the Sweaty Betty Foundation earlier this year, then progressing onto two further programmes. She has stood out as a leader in each one, and has not only pushed herself outside of her comfort zone, but also encouraged others to try new things.
Erynn said: “It has definitely boosted my confidence and public speaking ability, as well as my leadership skills, as I am now able to lead sessions for the sports that I do. The programmes have also helped improved my self-esteem, my body image and just the way I think about myself and others.
“I’ve really enjoyed and appreciated all the opportunities that I have got to do, things like the residentials, the trips that I go on and the weekly sessions and it gives me something to regularly look forward too.”
Forbes Dunlop, chief executive of sportscotland,, said, “Huge congratulations to all the winners who all truly deserve to be recognised for their passion and dedication they have for the work they do in communities across Scotland.”
“Our continuing work with organisations such as Scottish Sports Futures, is integral to what we do as the national agency and getting to see how vital and important the work is to all the young people involved has been fantastic.”
Dougie Millen, chief executive of Scottish Sports Futures, added: “I am incredibly optimistic about the role that sport can continue to play in transforming the lives of young people. The stories and successes we have heard demonstrate that sport can be a catalyst for bringing people together to celebrate diversity and make our communities stronger.”