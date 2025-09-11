Young Fifer shares table with King, Prime Minister and Idris Elba at key summit

A young Fife woman who has faced challenges coming out of the care system, being homelessness, and struggling with her mental health has shared a top table with the King, Prime Minister and a renowned actor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Goodlad was one of the guests who attended the King’s Summit in London - a national event focused on violence reduction and knife crime.

The 19-year old Fifer represented the Kirkcaldy-based Clued Up project and joined other youth leaders at the event which was held recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She shared a table with King Charles III, Sir Keir Starmer and actor Idris Elba who is helping to champion youth voices. She spoke up not only for herself, but also carried Clued Up and the voices of the young people of Fife with her.

Sky Goodlad at the King’s Summit in London (Pic: Submitted)

Sky, who comes from Levenmouth, said afterwards: “Being involved in this event meant the world to me. It felt like my voice actually mattered. After everything I’ve been through - addiction, homelessness, being care experienced, and struggling with my mental health - it was empowering to sit in a room with people who have real influence and be able to share my story and ideas. It reminded me how far I’ve come and showed me that I have something valuable to offer.

“I don’t think 13-year-old me would’ve believed I’d feel so special and important standing in that room. I honestly don’t think I’d be where I am today without Clued Up, so it meant a lot to be there representing them.

“ Clued Up might be a small local charity, but the impact it has is huge. It knows its community and its people inside and out. I’m proud to still be part of Clued Up all these years later, because its support really does change lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbey Taylor, youth development worker, has worked with Sky since she was 14.

Guests at the summit with King Charles (Pic: Suibmitted)

“These days she doesn’t need me as much - and that’s one of the most rewarding parts of the job,” she said. “She is becoming the independent, powerful young woman that everyone who met her always knew she could be.

“When she was at the summit, I could see the values she’s soaked up from Clued Up shining through - honesty, empathy, courage, and a deep understanding of what young people go through. She carried herself with such strength, but she also carried others with her.

“Sky has not only supported Clued Up through volunteering, peer research and public speaking, she’s also taught us so much in return. We are so proud of her, and it’s been a privilege to be part of her story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through her work with Clued Up, Sky has become a passionate advocate for change, using her lived experience to influence how we support young people and tackle the root causes of violence.

She hopes the summit will lead to real change - not just talk.

Sky said: “I want decision-makers to understand that support like I received from Clued Up can completely change the direction of a young person’s life. We need more funding for grassroots services, more education around addiction and mental health, and more spaces where young people feel safe to speak and be themselves.

“I also hope the event highlights how important it is to include smaller charities—especially ones that are fully rooted in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Clued Up might not be a big national organisation, but the relationships it builds with young people in Fife are life-saving. That kind of deep, personal support is what works.”

And on the importance of listening to young people: “It’s absolutely essential. You can’t create solutions for young people without including them.

"We live the realities that decisions are being made about. Listening to us isn’t just a nice thing to do—it’s the only way to make things better.

Abbey said having Sky at the summit was vital for the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because we’re rooted in the community and take a relationship-based approach, we really know our young people -not just their experiences, but who they are and what they’re capable of. Having Sky represent us at such a high-profile event was massive.

“Looking ahead, I hope this event leads to real, lasting change =-not just in policy, but in how young people are valued across Scotland. Services like ours need more recognition and investment.

"We might not have the biggest reach, but our impact runs deep because we’re embedded in our communities.

“Here in Fife, early intervention and accessible support is crucial -especially for young people affected by trauma, substance use and poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we do weekly street work across the region, meeting young people where they are and offering a doorway into ongoing support. Many of our referrals now come directly from young people themselves, because they’ve met us out on the street and built that first bit of trust.

With the right support, we’ve seen young people move from crisis to college, from addiction to advocacy, from hopelessness to hope. Sky is living proof of what’s possible - —and she’s not the exception.

“There are so many more young people just waiting for someone to show up, believe in them, and stick around long enough to make a difference. That’s what we try to do every day at Clued Up, and what we hope to see more of across Scotland in the future.”