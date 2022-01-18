Young Fifers are being invited to share ideas for their dream eco-holiday in new competition
Climate Action Fife are launching a new eco-friendly children’s competition.
The top prize for one lucky winner is a Wyatt and Jack upcycled rucksack to take with them on their next holiday.
For a chance to win, entrants are being invited to design their dream environmentally-friendly holiday.
The competition is open to young people aged 10 – 14 years of age and runs until February 28. Two runner-ups will win a Classic Curvy Canteen bottle and everyone who takes part will receive a climate champion certificate.
Young entrants are invited to think carefully about the “greenest” places to go, the most low-carbon ways to travel there and the most eco-friendly activities to do during their holiday.
Participants can share their ideas by writing, drawing, sharing photos and links or a mix of these. Judges will be looking at how environmentally and climate friendly the holiday is, how much fun the holiday sounds and are looking for unique and creative ideas.
To enter, visit here.