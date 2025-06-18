Young Fifer’s passion for beekeeping and the environment earns Young Scot award

A young Fifer’s passion for beekeeping and the environment has propelled him to a national award

Robert Tulloch from Portmoak Primary School was among the winners at Scotland’s only national awards for young people which demonstrate the power of positive role models.

The 12-year old won the environment award at this year’s Young Scot Awards, celebrated for his dedication to beekeeping and environmental work in the community in Kinross.

Robert’s passion for bees began when he started attending local beekeeping classes alongside his dad, who is a member of Kinnesswood in Bloom. His enthusiasm blossomed when won a competition in Beekeeper magazine and invested his cash winnings in new beekeeping tools,

Robert Tulloch received his award from Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader (Pic: Steve Welsh)

Adept at crafting beeswax candles his handiwork has become popular in local shops, with some of his profits donated back to Kinnesswood in Bloom to support the local environment.

Presented with his award by Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, Robert said: “I’m really proud to win the environment award - it was such an amazing surprise! I started beekeeping with my dad just because I loved learning about bees, and it’s grown into something much bigger. Bees are so important for our world. I loved learning about bees, their habits and behaviour. I really love looking after our bees and our local environment.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting and encouraging me all this time, especially my mentor Enid Brown, my dad and Kinnesswood in Bloom. This means a lot to me and I hope it shows other young people that small things can make a big difference."

The awards ceremony, hosted by Capital DJ Katy J and held at Platform in Glasgow, was a vibrant celebration of Scotland’s young people, featuring a live DJ, mocktail reception and silent disco.

Natalie Don-Innes, Minister for Children and Young People, presented Ellie Hodge, 17, with the overall Young Scot of the Year award for transforming her shyness into a powerful force for good. Ellie has shown incredible dedication supporting students with additional support needs by learning Makaton and Sighted Guide skills, volunteering with Active Stirling, Guide Dogs Scotland, and leading inclusive fitness classes.

John Swinney, First Minister, praised the winners: “Congratulations to the finalists and to young people from every corner of Scotland. Thank you for what you are doing to help your communities, for your dedication, your enthusiasm and for going above and beyond to make Scotland the place we want it to be – a place of connection, kindness and compassion.”

The Young Scot Awards remain Scotland’s only national event celebrating the achievements of 11 to 26-year-olds, shining a spotlight on young role models who are reshaping narratives and inspiring future generations.

Kirsten Urquhart, chief executive of Young Scot, added: “These awards highlight the extraordinary impact young people have across Scotland every day. Robert and Ellie’s stories are proof that when supported and celebrated, young people become powerful drivers of change.”