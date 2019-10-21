Young Fifers warned over watching BBC without TV Licence

Forty young people in Fife have been rapped for watching live television or BBC Iplayer without a TV licence.

They were all aged between 18 and 25 .

They were visited by TV licensing officers over the past year.

Despite the explosion in popularity of smartphones and tablets, a television is still the most used device for students watching live or recorded TV, with nearly two thirds taking a set to university.

For those watching BBC iPlayer, most are using a laptop.

Fergus Reid, spokesman for TV Licensing Scotland, said: “Students will now have settled into their new term and every year myths circulate around about when you do and don’t need a licence.

“Most students own at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayer - such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet computer – it’s important they know the law around being correctly licensed.”

TV Licensing makes more than 7,500 visits across the UK a day, focusing on unlicensed addresses where occupants have ignored previous attempts to make contact.

Not all visits lead to prosecution and the majority of first-time offenders are not prosecuted if they buy a licence before their court date.

With 84 per cent of UK undergraduates aged 24 and under, TV Licensing is reminding them that they risk facing prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if they are caught watching live TV, or BBC programmes on iPlayer without a valid TV licence; this includes any device, not just a TV set.

Students can check if they need a licence HERE www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo or by calling 0300 790 6113.