Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A natter with Anthony Hughes, known locally at Shuggy, is great craic.

Born in ‘The Broom’ in Leven, Shuggy moved to Buckhaven at the age of ten, when his mum and dad took over the Auld Hoose Pub and describes himself as a “lifelong schemie”.

Shuggy grew up with activism.

“I remember as a youngster soaking up all the stories from old miners.” he said. He helped make food for the miners’ soup kitchen in the 1984 strike “The local economy changed,” he says, “an affluent area had sudden mass unemployment and drug issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shuggy Hughes at the Gallatown Bike Hub (Pic: Walter Neilson)

Heading to Dundee University at 17- “as fast as my wee legs could carry me” - Shuggy left after two terms to follow a passion for music with bar work and promoting gigs in Dundee.

“I wasn’t a good musician, and was much more comfortable behind the scenes,” he says. Working at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh, Shuggy did lighting, sound, and built stages for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, The Flaming Lips, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Coldplay. One night, Shuggy says, “I heard a voice behind me asking for cup of tea and it was Peter Gabriel, so we sat having a couple of sandwiches. It was incredible.”

Shuggy returned to Fife in 2004, after being asked to do a placement for a music project at Kirkcaldy YMCA.

He said: “Liz Easton encouraged me to do some hours and as with volunteering a wee part-time job appears with a pot of money you can apply for, and I started working as a community development worker.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shuggy initially felt nervous - “I thought I was going to be sick,” he says, but things got better.

“I fell in love with youth work and seeing young folk unable to play a chord then playing their first gig. It was better than anything I did before.”

In the 19 years Shuggy has been with the YM he has witnessed changes in the challenges faced by young folk, “it’s harder to be young nowadays; the bullying, the pressure to look and act a certain way, it’s tough.”

Shuggy is aware of the local wariness towards young folk, with the YM itself experiencing vandalism, admitting “it’s disheartening for volunteers” but he remains positive. “Young folk are rough and tumble. 99.9% of them are amazing and going through a hard time, you just need to speak to them,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising and the cost-of-living crisis is challenging for smaller community groups.

“I’ve never seen it as bad as this in all the years I’ve been here - not even during the miners’ strike,” he says, “Everything we do has food involved, otherwise folk can’t take part in activities. Café Inc at the Gallatown hub put out eighty lunches in one day and that was a quiet day.”

Poverty in the town worries Shuggy.

“There is 60% child poverty in the Gallatown area, it’s deprivation,” he said. However, he believes the YM offers opportunity, “as communities we can get together and put on fun activities, and give people a bit of hope and pride,”.

Asked how the Kirkcaldy community can help, Shuggy suggests, “Get involved. Any time folk can share for cooking and gardening they will be made to feel welcome and visit our café,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shuggy reflects on the activism he witnessed as a bairn and the resilience of community “its Kirkcaldy that’s finding the way, those who struggle still turn up to volunteer and help others. It’s heartwarming.”

Much could be said of Shuggy, bairn of the broom, advocate for the vulnerable, and community stalwart. We’re glad you came home.