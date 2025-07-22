Young girl’s passion for horror movies leads to Fife studio visit and scene in new film

A young Scottish girl is set to feature in a horror film after visiting its Fife studios.

Rebecca Hopkins from Girvan saw her passion for the genre come true thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation which set up a trip to Kirkcaldy-based Hex Studios.

It is currently filming Mr Whispers - a retro-inspired supernatural horror in the spirit of The Blair Witch Project - and Lawrie Brewster and his producing partner, Sarah Daly, along with the entire team turned her dream to appear in a real horror movie into reality.

Accompanied by her mum, Rebecca travelled to the Kingdom for a full day of filming and meet the cast and crew.

Rebecca Hopkins with the sinister Mr Whispers (Pic: Hex Studios)

The film follows a group of filmmaking students, led by Kathryn Hale, played by Megan Tremethick, who break into an abandoned cinema to investigate a sinister urban legend. The ghostly figure of Mr Whispers, a porcelain-faced spectre said to be responsible for the disappearances of local children, forms the terrifying heart of the story.

Producer Jed Shepherd first alerted Lawrie to the challenge the foundation faced. It needed a studio close to Rebecca’s home, able to accommodate her health needs safely, and was actively filming.

Lawrie, founder of Hex Studios, said: “Since the heyday of Hammer and Amicus, there hasn’t been a dedicated British horror studio operating from permanent premises for over 40 years. We knew we were in a position to help.”

The cast and crew volunteered their time to support Rebecca’s wish, while Megan took charge of Rebecca’s make-up and costume, helping her transform into a ghostly character for a haunting scene filmed in the studio’s atmospheric stone chambers. Co-stars Dorian Ashbourne, Novarro Ramon and Sam MacMillan were on set to offer encouragement and create memories Rebecca and her family will never forget. Sarah also liaised closely with the foundation to co-ordinate long-distance transport and look after Rebecca throughout the day. Even the fearsome Mr Whispers made an appearance.

Rebecca has her make-up done by actor Megan Tremethick (Pic: Hex Studios)

An entire scene was filmed with Rebecca at the centre. Not only will she appear in the final film, but she will also receive an official acting credit and IMDb listing – her first steps into the world of horror cinema. After filming, the crew celebrated with a feast of pizza, Rebecca’s favourite, provided by Domino’s and supported by local businesses and charities including Fife Creative Studios, who waived their fees to take part in the celebration. Sarah also made sure Rebecca left with a bundle of gifts, including plush toys of Hex Studios’ infamous Owlman, clothing, books, and other treats for her and her sisters. “It’s never cheap to activate a film set,” said Lawrie. “but it was worth every penny. Rebecca’s joy and talent brought something really special to the production. It was an honour to help make her dream come true.”

The founders also praised the Make-A-Wish Foundation, noting that their liaison officer became part of the family by the end of the day. Mr Whispers is now fully filmed and will soon launch a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for post-production.

Supporters can already follow the campaign on Kickstarter and be among the first to back it when it goes live at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bteam/mr-whispers-a-terrifying-90s-retro-inspired-horror