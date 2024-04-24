Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Kinghorn Primary School out-scored the best young quizzers across Fife to win the Rotary Primary Schools Quiz area final.

They pipped nearby neighbours Aberdour Primary School into second, and now both schools’ teams are entitled to go forward to the North of Scotland District final in Aberdeen in June.

Behind Kinghorn Primary and Aberdour Primary, Dunfermline’s Masterton Primary School finished third-equal with Portmoak Primary School of Kinnesswood.

Winners of Rotary club quiz: Rafe Burston, Lachlan Hearns, Poppy Cunningham, Sonny Wilson & Evie Kelter (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The event, hosted by Glenrothes Rotary Club, saw 10 teams of pupils from P6 and P7 classes from across Fife battle it out at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes.

Glenrothes club president Scott Galloway said that the kid’s knowledge put them ahead of some of the adults in the audience and that the two teams will go on to hold their own against their north of Scotland competitors.

He explained: “It was great fun, and it was amazing to see how much knowledge the young people have between them. Even many of the adults in the large audience were flummoxed by some of the questions!

“I’m sure the Kinghorn and Aberdour teams will acquit themselves well at the district final, where they’ll be up against the best in the business from right across the north of Scotland. We wish them well.”