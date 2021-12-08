Young Kirkcaldy author launches debut novel set in an American summer camp

The 24-year-old had his book ‘Summer of a Lifetime’ independently published in October.

The former Balwearie High pupil gave a summary of the plot and explained where the idea for the story came from.

He said: “Summer of a Lifetime is about a male university student working abroad at a summer camp in America and starting an unexpected romance with an older woman.

Kirkcaldy author LEWIS DOWNIE, with a copy of his book 'Summer of a Lifetime '. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

“I spent two summers working at camps in America myself, and I always wanted to represent the reality of that experience. I also spent the first lockdown reading Sally Rooney and Haruki Murakami novels which helped me develop the romance aspect of the plot.

“Summer of a Lifetime is definitely aimed for adult readers. It can come across as quite personal and intimate, and I hope people understand how relatable it may be. Of course, I want readers to enjoy it, but I’m mostly hoping the book gives me the opportunity to build a foundation to create bigger things in the future.

"The writing process took the better part of a year, from the end of 2020 to the start of summer 2021, followed by a few months of editing."

He continued: “Self-publishing was never my initial plan, but after realising how difficult it can be to gain a literary agent, especially for a young writer with no past experience, I decided it was best to go solo for now and build from it.”

Lewis, who has a degree in English from the University of Aberdeen, has always dreamed of being a novelist and screenwriter: “I studied English and Film at the University of Aberdeen, so I’ve spent the best part of my life trying to make something of it.

“I’m not expecting to achieve instant success or that many sales with the book, I’m just hoping to create a solid base to build on so when I do approach literary agents with my second novel I have some past experience to also show them.

“The dream is to do nothing else but write, and even then it’ll still feel like a hobby because I love it so much, as cliché as it sounds.”

Lewis said it feels unreal knowing he has written his debut novel at such a young age: “It is a surreal feeling knowing that I’ve written a full novel at 24, but I wish I did it sooner. A lot of people are impressed when they find out, but I personally don’t view it as a big achievement yet because nothing in my day-to-day life has changed, and I’ve still got more stories to tell.”

The young writer is currently working for On Cloud Pine in the town – the pop-up Christmas Tree shop near the harbour – until he prepares to fly to China next year to work as an English teacher for 12 months.

He added: “I’m determined to make it as a writer, or at least work in the industry whether it be a film critic or journalist – as long as I get to write, I’ll be happy.”

Summer of a Lifetime is available on Amazon as either a kindle eBook or a paperback.

