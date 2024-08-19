Members of Kirkcaldy Dance completed their fundraiser in Beveridge Park recently. (Pic: Submitted)

A group of young dancers showed off their moves around Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park recently helping to raise funds in the process.

The members of Kirkcaldy Dance Kids completed a sponsored dance around the perimeter of the park on Sunday, August 11 before enjoying a picnic and making the best of the glorious weather.

While on their fundraising mission they covered every dance from waltz, jive, chachacha and paso doble to a Vienesse waltz with dance music blaring out to the amusement of onlookers.

Karen Millar, who runs Kirkcaldy Dance, said: “The kids were incredibly enthusiastic at this fundraising event and it was really great to see them all together having fun before classes resume on Friday, August 30.

The kids were accompanied on their walk by many enthusiastic supporters from their own friends and families, as well as adult members of Kirkcaldy Dance.

“They were raising funds to support being able to compete in Ballroom and Latin dance competitions across the UK. They are a successful bunch with many trophies and medals already.

“The funds also support all the children more generally within the classes.”

Kirkcaldy Dance offers both solo and couples classes for children and adults in Ballroom, Sequence and Latin.

For more information about the classes check out the Kirkcaldy Dance (Public) Facebook page, email [email protected] or call 07789990508.