Young police volunteers show determination to raise funds for Dunfermline charity

Dunfermline Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) raised funds for local charity The Diamond Association by taking part in the MacTuff Kids event in Edinburgh on Sunday, May 14. Fourteen young people from Dunfermline PSYV took part in the event, supported by six adult volunteers. The group had to tackle mud, scale six to eight foot walls and tunnel through boggy rivers.

Youth volunteer Casey Cameron said: "MacTuff Kids was an unbelievable experience. As a team, we tackled each obstacle with determination, knowing that our efforts were making a positive impact. It was a test of our physical strength and mental grit that showed us the value of teamwork, perseverance and helping others."

PSYV undertakes annual charity fundraisers and this year sought to partner with one that met the PSYV's key values. The Diamond Association is a volunteer-led community group promoting social inclusion for those with learning disabilities and additional support needs.

Dunfermline PSYV handing over cheque to the Diamond Association (Pic: Submitted)

James Lonie, who volunteers with the charity, said the group brings “joy and happiness” to the lives of those involved. He said: "The group creates an opportunity for fun and enjoyment, bringing joy and happiness to participants' lives. The dedicated volunteers who run the disco exhibit compassion, patience and a genuine commitment to the wellbeing and happiness for those that attend week on week."