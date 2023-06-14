Molly Turnbull, from Freuchie, won the award at the Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards 2023, and was congratulated by First Minister, Humza Yousaf. The event marked young people’s outstanding contributions to society.

Molly, 18, who is going to Heriot Watt University in September, returned from a gruelling trek to Everest base camp in April, where she hiked to nearly 18,000ft to raise money for a charity that transformed her life. The Polar Academy work with “invisible” children who are the victims of bullying, abuse or those crushed by a lack of self-esteem. They offer young people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a major Arctic expedition – being part of it helped turn Molly from a shy and vulnerable teenager into a leader.

She said: “The Polar Academy came around at a time when I needed it most. It changed me and my life completely.”

CapitalFM DJ and event host Katy J (left), Molly Turnbull, First Minister Humza Yousaf. Right: Molly trekking to Everest base camp

Molly suffered severe bullying at high school that destroyed her confidence. Now she wants to ensure other vulnerable young people continue to have access to the same lifechanging experience via The Polar Academy.

“Not only did the charity make me a much stronger and more independent person,” she added. “It brought me back. I am passionate about this charity because I want all young people that were like me to have the opportunity of finding themselves again. The Polar Academy changes lives in a way not a lot of other things could.”

Mr Yousaf said: “It was a privilege to present the Young Scot of the Year Award to worthy winner Molly in recognition of her magnificent efforts and achievements. All the young people honoured at the awards ceremony are truly exceptional. Using their talent, creativity and dedication, they have made a significant impact in their communities and beyond and I am sure they will continue to be an inspiration to others.”

