Young street dancers from Fife scoop awards in competition

Three young dancers from Kirkcaldy have been stepping out to scoop awards in a prestigious national competition.

Andrew Spears (6) joined his two sisters Kaysea (9) and Karlea (7) to compete in the British Dance Organisation (BDO) World Street Dance Championships in Telford recently.

And they all came away with trophies after achieving success in their own age categories.

They are all members of the Zodiac School of Dance (ZeeDC) in Lochgelly and have been for the past four months.

The Zodiac School of Dance, home to the ZeeDC street dance crews, was founded in 2000 and is run by Stacey Keenan-Gunn based in Main Street.

Before they joined ZeeDC they trained at the NRJ Dance Studios in Kirkcaldy which is run by Nikki McAndrew.

The British Dance Organisation has dance competitions around the world and dancers competing have to qualify at their regional (only one in Scotland, Glasgow) and once they have enough points they can then compete in the world championships.

There were thousands of children from different areas of the world taking part in the event and Andrew, Kaysea and Karlea’s mum Ashlea said it’s great to see all kids coming together and showing off what they can do.

Ashlea said they all did extremely well to scoop awards in the various categories in the competition.

She also revealed that the routines the trio performed were not pre-planned before the event.

Ashlea explained: “All three of them made their dances up on the spot to the music that came on (which is always random) and all three were placed in the solo advanced category.

“Karlea and Andrew were placed together in the duo advanced category placing first.

“Kaysea placed third in the ten and under advanced category, Karlea placed second in the eight and under advanced category and Andrew placed second in the six and under advanced category.

“Karlea and Andrew placed first in the eight and under advanced category (ages six and seven).

“We do have another child called Kelsea who sadly didn’t place this time, but made us proud all the same.”

Ashlea said this was the first time the BDO has hosted this particular competition but she said the youngsters have been to the British Championships before and loved the experience.

She said both herself and her husband Andrew are extremely proud of all their children.

Ashlea added: “They work very hard and practice all the time. They train almost every night, and they love it.”