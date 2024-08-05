Youngsters impress with entries in Cupar Flower Show's schools garden competition

Bell Baxter's Olympic themed pallet entry.

Judges were delighted with the high standards achieved by youngsters entering the Cupar Flower Show 2024 Schools Garden competition and pallet garden competition at the end of the summer term.

Tom Malone, from SRUC, said: “We have been very much encouraged by the youngster’s knowledge of healthy eating and their care for the environment”.

The school competition is held annually to encourage an interest in horticulture and promote the benefits of gardening. The John Dewar Memorial School Challenge Trophy for the best garden competition was won by Auchtermuchty Primary School with Kilmaron School, Cupar taking second place.

The pallet garden competition, sponsored by SRUC, was won by Bell Baxter pupils with their imaginative representation of The Olympics. Pictured here is the Olympic flower bed with planting in gold, silver and bronze and a host of excited spectators too! Well done DAS pupils at Bell Baxter! Second place was Ceres Primary and third Westfield Nurture Centre.

Feedback and photos of the entries will be on display at this year’s Flower Show, which is held in the Cupar Corn Exchange on Saturday, August 17 from 10am.

The flower show has many categories for vegetable and flower growers, along with baking, crafts, photography, wine and preserves. There are numerous children’s classes too. Floral art and Women’s Institute entries close on Friday, August 9. All other entries can be submitted to the secretary in advance of the show or on staging day on Friday, August 16 (between 12noon-10pm).

Check out the website www.cuparflowershow.co.uk