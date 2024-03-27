Your chance to drive a train over the iconic Forth Bridge as Fife Circle route added to game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fife Circle route from Edinburgh was added to the game on March 26, enabling players to cross the famous structure.

Developed by Stirling-based Rivet Games and published by Dovetail Games, the train sim add-on allows players to take the helm and drive ScotRail trains between the capital, Glenrothes and Markinch via both Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

With trains styled in the operator’s famous Saltire livery, players will also be able to choose ScotRail’s class 170 trains, and drive the 52 miles of line from Edinburgh Waverley to Markinch.

Budding train drivers can now head across the Forth Bridge thanks to an add-on to computer game Train Sim World 4. (Pic: submitted)

It has also been announced that following the reopening of the branch line to Leven in June, Rivet Games will begin adding this into the route as part of a post-release update.

The ScotRail class 158 train is also planned to be made available for this route later in the year, as an additional loco add-on, courtesy of Skyhook Games.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “It’s fantastic to see the world famous Forth Bridge come to life in this new Fife circle addition to Train Sim World 4. ScotRail regularly operate the class 170 trains on this route, and I’m sure players will be delighted to see this addition to the game.”

