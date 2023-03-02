Your pictures of World Book Day 2023 across Fife
With today – March 2, 2023 – being World Book Day we asked you, the readers, to send us your photographs of the kids dressed up for their celebrations at school or nursery.
By Fiona Dobie
10 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:02pm
There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.
