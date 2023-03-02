News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
We asked our readers to send in their photographs from World Book Day 2023 and here are some of them.
We asked our readers to send in their photographs from World Book Day 2023 and here are some of them.
We asked our readers to send in their photographs from World Book Day 2023 and here are some of them.

Your pictures of World Book Day 2023 across Fife

With today – March 2, 2023 – being World Book Day we asked you, the readers, to send us your photographs of the kids dressed up for their celebrations at school or nursery.

By Fiona Dobie
10 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:02pm

There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.

1. World Book Day

Spencer Stirrat, aged 5, from Kinghorn dressed as The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. World Book Day

Rafa Giove, aged 2, from Cupar dressed up as Paddington.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. SSFF-World Book Day Fynn and Logan-SCOTupload.jpg

Strathallan Primary pupils Fynn, aged 9, and Logan, aged 7. The brothers are dressed as Cristiano Ronaldo and Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchum.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. World Book Day

Ana Simpson, aged 4, from Caskieberran dressed as Matilda.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Fife