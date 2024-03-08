Your pictures of World Book Day 2024 across Fife

We asked you, the readers, to send us your photographs of the kids dressed up for their World Book Day 2024 celebrations at school or nursery.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 8th Mar 2024, 09:40 GMT

There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.

We asked readers to share their pictures from World Book Day.

1. World Book Day 2024

We asked readers to share their pictures from World Book Day. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Sophie, 9, from Kirkcaldy.

2. World Book Day 2024

Sophie, 9, from Kirkcaldy. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Jaxon, 3, from Kennoway.

3. SSFF-WBD Jaxon-SCOTupload.jpg

Jaxon, 3, from Kennoway. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Carson, 6 and Isla, 4 from Markinch.

4. World Book Day 2024

Carson, 6 and Isla, 4 from Markinch. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Fife