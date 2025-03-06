Your pictures of World Book Day 2025 in Fife

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:44 BST
We asked you, the readers, to send us your photographs of the kids dressed up for their World Book Day 2025 celebrations at school or nursery.

There were a wide range of fictional characters among the photographs we received including many from classic tales that are instantly recognisable.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their photographs. Here are a selection of those we received.

Youngsters have been dressing up as their favourite characters for World Book Day.

1. World Book Day 2025

Youngsters have been dressing up as their favourite characters for World Book Day. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Rowanne, 5, Glinda

2. World Book Day 2025

Rowanne, 5, Glinda Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Aria, 7, Mario

3. World Book Day 2025

Aria, 7, Mario Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Isabella, 5, Little Red Riding Hood

4. World Book Day 2025

Isabella, 5, Little Red Riding Hood Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Fife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice