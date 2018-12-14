Photographer’s Kinghorn calendar raises funds for playparks

A Fife photographer is looking to up his game with a new calendar to help revamp his local playparks.

Sinclair Cunningham recently returned to Kinghorn as a father and felt the facilities for youngsters could be better.

So he launched his own calendar, featuring photos of the picturesque town, which is already attracting attention both locally and globally.

Sinclair said: “Since I moved back I found the parks aren’t what they used to be when I was young.

“I’ve come back to the town with my child and when I saw the state of the playparks I felt I should really get involved because he’s going to grow up with these and they’re not acceptable at the minute.

“There are a lot of people doing their bit to raise money for the playpark fund so I thought this was a good way for me to join in.

“The calendar is all landscape pictures of Kinghorn. All the profit goes back to the playparks fund.

“They’re selling really well, we’ve had people buying them in Australia, Canada, France, Spain, America, and Thailand.

“I put a post on a Facebook page saying I was selling it and I got pre-orders for over 200 calendars.

“Kinghorn’s a really photogenic spot. It’s a beautiful wee town, there are loads of nice spots for photography.”

The playpark funding campaign aims to have the Nethergate playpark revamp under way after the project is put out to tender by Fife Council. So far there have been contributions from Lovell Homes, Fife Environment Trust, and the Kinghorn Common Good Fund.

Roy Mackie, chairman of the playparks group, said: “Sinclair’s calendar is fantastic. Everybody loves his photos.

“Apart from being technically gifted, he also has a great imagination and sees things a little bit differently.

“I think this’ll raise a good amount for the playparks.”

The calendars, costing £10, are available at the Seawitch gift shop, the Harbourview cafe, and the Crown Tavern, or from www.sinclaircunninghamphotography.co.uk