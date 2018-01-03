Pictures released following Tay Bridge incident

Police Scotland has released an image of the man who appeared to jump or fall from the Tay Road Bridge into the river on New Year’s Day.

They want to identify the man, following the incident at the Fife end of the bridge, which happened at around 3.40pm on Monday.

He is described as white, in his 50s, wearing a dark tammy style hat, a large black winter coat over a dark green jumper or shirt, grey jeans and black shoes, and was also seen smoking a cigarette he had taken from a tobacco pouch.

Police Scotland also confirmed he walked on to the bridge from the Dundee end.

Chief Inspector Nicky Russell said: “We need the assistance of the public to help us identify the man in the images.

“We have had nobody that matches the description reported as missing to us and we need to establish who this man is as soon as possible.

“Coastguard were contacted and carried out an extensive search of the river but to date there has been no sightings.

“If you recognise him, please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference CR/76/18.