Pictures: The blizzards of 1978 ...

Weather warnings might be in place for the start of 2018, but nothing will compare to the 1978 blizzard!

It dumped some eight inches of snow on Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy 1978 - snow blizzards, worst in 30 years, cover the town.

The worst blizzards brought life to a standstill.

An Arctic-like blizzard covered the Kingdom overnight one weekend, while Edinburgh and Dundee recorded between 10 and 12 inches of snow.

The Fife Free Press reported: ‘’Snow plough operators worked round the clock, but many roads were simply unusable.

‘’People didn’t venture out of doors unless their journey was necessary, shops and pubs had a slack day, and the fireside and television were never more popular than on a Saturday night.’’

The Press said that many Fifers used the Sunday for clearing-up operations, but such was depth of the blizzard, evidence could be seen days later.

Saturday was the worst weather day many had experienced.

With a cold east wind coming in off the North Sea, the eastern districts of the country suffered a real hammering.

Aberdour Mains Brae was one of a number of roads blocked, while buses struggled and were delayed the Path, Bennochy Rd and Glamis Road were worst hit.

Rail services were also delayed

Shops closed early as there were so few customers and dance halls reported very quiet business

Churches suffered a drop in attendance too, although, interestingly, the new ABC Cinema in the High street reported a lengthy queue to see the latest ‘X’ certificate film! Or perhaps Douglas Adams, the wily manager, saw an opportunity for some good PR!

The 1977 big freeze was possibly colder even if the snow falls weren’t as extreme.

Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy 1977 - the big freeze saw local kids enjoy fun in the snow.

‘’One dead – many injured’’ was the dramatic front page headline in the Press!

A man in Kelty died after a fall, while a girl in Rosyth suffered a fractured skull

The Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy dealt with over 400 casualties as icy pavements took their toll, with a number of elderly folk suffering painful injuries..

The hospital reported a 60 per cent rise in admissions with 114 casualty cases on Hogmanay.

Councillor Robert King, convener of Kirkcaldy District Council, sought urgent talks with Sir George Sharp, leader of Fife Regional Council, as the age-old issue of gritting - or a lack of it - became apparent once more.

Beveridge Park pond also froze, allowing kids to play ice hockey