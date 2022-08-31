Pittenweem Fish and Chip Bar destroyed in fire
One of Scotland’s most beloved fish and chip shops has been destroyed in a fire.
Owners of the family-run Pittenweem Fish and Chip Bar have confirmed the shop on the High Street was destroyed in the blaze.
Emergency services attended the incident at 5:43pm on Tuesday, with four fire engines and a high reach appliance tackling the fire.
However, despite efforts from fire crews, the owners of the popular chippy confirmed the business had been destroyed.
They also confirmed all staff escaped the blaze safely and thanked the emergency services.
The owners wrote: “There is simply no words to describe how devastated we are as our family business was destroyed by fire last night.
“Thankfully all our staff made it out safely and we would like to thank the emergency services, Pittenweem Surgery and the local community for their assistance.”
Photographs showed smoke billowing from the property as flames took hold.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed three people received treatment from the Scottish Ambulance Service.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5:43pm on Tuesday, August 30 about a fire at a commercial property in High Street, Pittenweem.
"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene.
"Crews extinguished the fire and ensured the area was safe before leaving at 2:02am.
"Three casualties were taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”
Police also attended the scene and were involved in traffic management.
Many people shared their best wishes with the business, with one social media user writing: “So sorry for your devastating news. We are glad you are all safe”
Another wrote: “Absolutely gutted for you all. Glad everyone that was in is safe. Time to heal and process everything for a bit.”
Another added: “I’m so sorry to read this. Thank goodness all are safe, but still heart-breaking to lose your business like this.”
One other social media user added the chippy was one of the best, saying: “So sorry to hear the news, but relieved everyone is safe. This is a real tragedy for a much-loved chippy. Used to live in Cellardyke and drive over specially – best chippy in the area, no contest."