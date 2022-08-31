Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of the family-run Pittenweem Fish and Chip Bar have confirmed the shop on the High Street was destroyed in the blaze.

Emergency services attended the incident at 5:43pm on Tuesday, with four fire engines and a high reach appliance tackling the fire.

However, despite efforts from fire crews, the owners of the popular chippy confirmed the business had been destroyed.

Images show the emergency response after the popular chippy went up in flames. Picture via Fife Jammer

They also confirmed all staff escaped the blaze safely and thanked the emergency services.

The owners wrote: “There is simply no words to describe how devastated we are as our family business was destroyed by fire last night.

“Thankfully all our staff made it out safely and we would like to thank the emergency services, Pittenweem Surgery and the local community for their assistance.”

Smoke was seen billowing from the building, Picture, Fife Jammer

Photographs showed smoke billowing from the property as flames took hold.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed three people received treatment from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5:43pm on Tuesday, August 30 about a fire at a commercial property in High Street, Pittenweem.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene.

"Crews extinguished the fire and ensured the area was safe before leaving at 2:02am.

"Three casualties were taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Police also attended the scene and were involved in traffic management.

Many people shared their best wishes with the business, with one social media user writing: “So sorry for your devastating news. We are glad you are all safe”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gutted for you all. Glad everyone that was in is safe. Time to heal and process everything for a bit.”

Another added: “I’m so sorry to read this. Thank goodness all are safe, but still heart-breaking to lose your business like this.”