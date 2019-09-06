Plan for district heating project in Fife town gets green light

Plans for an innovative district heating scheme in Cupar have been given the green light.

Sustainable Cupar wants to take low-grade heating from the sewage treatment works and upgrade it into heating which can then be stored underground and used when required. The heating system would be installed at the silo on Cupar Trading Estate.

Some would be stored in a Borehold Thermal Energy Store, acting as an ‘inter-seasonal heat store’, while some would be stored in a Short Term Thermal Energy Store and help supply peak demand.

It is envisaged that this could be used in the nearby trading and business estates, as well as some housing.

The eventual aim is to set up an energy supply company, at least partly owned by the community.

Sustainable Cupar said it was “delighted” that the plans have been approved.

A spokesperson said: “Businesses and commercial properties in the area, even housing developers, could make large financial savings, while they are helping to save the earth, by joining as partners with a Sustainable Cupar District Heating System.

“Sustainable Cupar wants to hear from businesses in the area interested in a District Heating System. With interested partners, Sustainable Cupar will go back to the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme and get the funding for specialist consultants and technical expertise to build the business case.”