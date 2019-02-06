Plan for new Kirkcaldy Lidl faces further delay

Bargain supermarket Lidl may not open its new store in Kirkcaldy until 2020, it has been revealed.

It has confirmed it has yet to set a date to start work on the shop opposite Morrisons.

A year on from its last statement, when it said the relocation project would begin “early in 2019,” a spokesman said: “As we continue to focus our efforts on our modernisation programme we have yet to confirm a start date for the relocation of our Kirkcaldy store, but remain committed to bringing an improved Lidl to the area.”

The retailer was granted planning permission for a larger store opposite Morrison’s in January 2017, but, after a year of inactivity it announced its plan was on hold until early 2019.

Last week it issued the latest statement casting further doubt on a start date.

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of the Kirkcaldy area committee, said it was “encouraging” that Lidl remained committed to bringing not one but two new stores to the town, including the possibility of one at the proposed new Kingdom Park development in the east of Kirkcaldy.

“I am reliably informed that Lidl are pursuing a two-store investment in the town,” he said.

“The last corporate figures we were given said building would be in September 2020 with a summer 2021 opening.”

However the spokesman told the Press: “Our focus and commitment is on the relocation of our current store only at the moment.”

In the meantime the company has agreed to put up hoarding around the site in February to prevent fly tipping and improve the appearance of the site.

The spokesman said the hoarding would be erected around the new store site within the next three weeks.