Plan to convert former Fife church into homes

The site of an old church in Fife could soon be turned into flats.

Mark Finnie, of Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh, has asked Fife Council for permission to convert Anstruther Baptist Church, East Green, into two flats.

The church was sold off in 2007.

The building had been unused and is currently derelict, after the Anstruther and Pittenweem Baptist Churches merged in 2003.

The plans would see very few external alterations made.

The external fence would be heightened, sky lights added, and a rear second floor extension built. Mr Finnie said that the original building would be preserved, with only work done to restore the exterior walls to their original state. In the church yard, a bin store would also be built.

The first and second floor would be converted into two flats, with the lower ground floor turned into a games room. The first floor would have three bedrooms, while the second floor would be converted into a two bed flat.

Plans still have to be approved by Fife Council.