Plan to demolish derelict sites in Cupar town centre

Plans have been submitted to demolish Cupar town centre buildings as part of a major redevelopment.

Fife Council wants to use £450,000 of its town centre funding from the Scottish Government to kick-start the Inner Court/Bonnygate mixed use development.

The project aims to regenerate part of the derelict land behind Bonnygate, next to the car park.

It would include a mix of residential and retail use.

Permission is now being sought to demolish the former chocolate factory, the derelict buildings behind the Fisher & Donaldson cafe and two derelict abandoned factories.

The Bonnygate gap site is also included in the plans.

The report states that the buildings to be demolished are in a ‘ruinous state’ and can’t be safely accessed, and that demolition of the buildings would allow investigation and detailed survey work to be carried out.

This would mean proposals for the site could be worked out and costs established.

The report adds: “The re-development proposals for the Inner Court area of Cupar will make an important contribution to the regeneration of the town centre by improving a visually unattractive and derelict site on an important thoroughfare between the main car park to Cupar’s town centre.”

The idea has been mooted for years and was first put forward by Cupar Development Trust.

The development is one of a number happening in town centres around Fife because of the government funding.