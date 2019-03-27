Plan to develop Kirkcaldy derelict site set to be rejected

A plan to turn a disused site in Kirkcaldy into 152 affordable homes and develop it into a green corridor looks set to be turned down by Fife Council.

The plan for the Nairn Street site is recommended for refusal by officers at the Central Area Planning Committee on April 1, on account of possible noise from the Forbo Flooring factory.

A map of the area marked for development.

It aims to see the construction of the ‘Victoria Road corridor’, on land which formerly housed part of Nairn’s linoleum operation.

The plan for the area features improved pedestrian and cycle routes, including a cycle path between Denfield Park and Victoria Hospital.

The project forms part of the Fife Council Affordable Housing Programme, which has a target to build at least 3,500 affordable homes by 2022.

The report by council planning officers, says: “The development would have a prejudicial impact on the existing neighbouring businesses within the allocated Employment Land Site to the north of the application site as it is not considered that noise from the neighbouring industrial uses can be adequately mitigated on site.

The site off Victoria Road. Picture: Google

“A precautionary approach should thereby be taken to protect the existing businesses from being adversely affected by noise complaints.”

The report added: “In the interests of residential amenity; on the basis of the Noise Impact Assessment submitted by the applicant it is considered that residents of the proposed development would be exposed to unacceptable levels of noise impacts within the dwellings and in garden ground areas.

“The proposal, by virtue of its co-location next to significant noise generating commercial operations, road and railway line would have an adverse impact on the residential amenity of future occupants.”

The committee will vote on the proposals on April 1

