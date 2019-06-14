Plan to turn St Andrews local office into environmental hub announced

St Andrews Environmental Network has announced plans to take on the Fife Council local office at St Mary’s Place and turn it into an environmental hub and centre for advice.

The organisation has expressed an interest in the community asset transfer of the former West Infant School.

It says it intends to keep the building open seven-days-per-week, as well as enhancing the facilities, such as installing a Changing Places.

Staff would be based at the centre offering advice on a number of environmental issues and information about the other services it runs.

A large space would be kept open for community use, while interview rooms would be available for other groups and organisations to use.

Jane Kell, project manager, said: “St Andrews Environmental Network has launched a community consultation survey to collect the views of locals to its plans to acquire the Fife Council local office as a community asset.

“To date results have been positive, however, the number of completed surveys is still small so we are looking for your readers’ views.

“With the Government declaring a climate crisis the time is right for St Andrews as a whole to tackle the causes of Climate Change and the provision of an environmental hub in the town is our next step.”

Councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “These are innovative proposals for a town centre site which deserve support. The possibility of retaining and enhancing the St Mary’s Place facilities is likely to be warmly welcomed.

“The whole concept of an environmental centre is an excellent initiative, which could enable people to make the correct environmental decisions. It is well-known that people are more likely to take the easy option, so it is important that the environmentally-sound one is the easy one but people also need to know about the options in the first place; this centre could provide this essential information to the benefit of the whole community.”

The group is now seeking the views of St Andreans. To take part in the online consultation, visit https://bit.ly/2Ix9XBu.