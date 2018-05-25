Plans for cat cafe in Fife

Plans have been lodged for a new cat cafe in the Kingdom.

An application has been submitted to Fife Council for the new business, which will also include space for arts and crafts.

A proposed plan for the cat cafe.

The plans focus on an empty building on the corner of South Street, St andrews.

The application aims to change the current designated use from that of office space (Class 2), to to retail (Class 1) cat cafe (Class 3) and arts, crafts and relaxation classes (Class 11).

Cat cafes have become a big draws in larger cities, where customers can arrive and interact with cats in a relaxing atmosphere.

There is no incidation yet on when a decision will be made on the planning application.