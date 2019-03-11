Plans for major development in Elie revealed

Plans for a new major development in the East Neuk of Fife has been revealed.

An application would see 55 homes built in Elie, with retirement housing, care home and GP surgery built.

An artist's impression of the new development.

In total, 24 of the homes would be used for affordable housing.

The Wadeslea development was allocated in the FifePlan as a development space in 2017.

The planning strategy stated: “The overall concept for development at Wadeslea is to provide a well considered, sensitively sited and sustainable proposal for the growth of the village.

“The site is physically close to the centre of Elie and has good links to the local amenities, bus stops, shops and the school.

“There is an opportunity to create a truly sustainable residential development which can help support the community whilst benefiting from the close proximity of the existing services and resources.”

A local consultation saw some of the original plans changed, including reducing the size of the retirement homes and taking residential homes back from the main road, behind a row of trees.

“Attempts will be made to soften visibility impact from the Firth of Forth as well.

The plans still have to be approved by the council before any work can take place.