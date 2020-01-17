Plans for major housing development in Fife village approved

Plans for a major housing scheme on the edge of a north east Fife village have been given the green light.

Councillors at the North East Planning Committee voted to give the go ahead for plans to build 158 dwellings in Wormit, on the west of Kilmany Road.

Concerns had been raised about the scale of the project.

The site had been included in the local development plan, FIFEplan, however, that had made an estimate that the site was suitable for 135 houses – fewer than the amount in the plans.

Cllr Jonny Tepp proposed that the plans be rejected on the grounds of overdevelopment, saying there was an “excessive” number of houses and raising concerns about the impact on the character of the village.

He was supported by three other councillors.

However, Cllr Karen Marjoram called for the approval of the plans, which had been the recommendation of council officers. Seven councillors voted to support the plan.

The plans had attracted 82 objection comments, including one from the local community council.

Concerns had been expressed about the single vehicle access point to the new development and the impact on the local GP surgery, as well as a possible shortage of parking spots.

Work has started on two other developments in the village, with are expected to add a total of 77 houses.

Developers Persimmon will have to contribute financially towards the new Madras and an extension at Wormit Primary School.