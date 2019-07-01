Plans for new Fife care village revealed

Plans for a new care village in Fife have been revealed.

Fife Council’s new development will see a two-storey, 36-bed residential care home, and day care centre with a nursery built on the site of the former Kirkland High School in Leven.

It will replace Methilhaven home.

It will also provide a ten-place day services facility with associated support rooms, community drop in facility to serve the adjacent care village and the community as a whole, as well as a 39-place nursery facility and external play area.

The site has been lying empty since 2016 when the old high school was demolished.

The new site will see a new playground, gardens, landscape open space and care housing bungalows also created.

The village will be carbon friendly, with solar roof panels and a link to the district heating scheme.

The site was declared surplus land to the council after the completion of the new Levenmouth Academy.

Co-location of facilities with the care home will allow for a new approach to be taken to the planning of shared outdoor spaces which cannot be facilitated in the existing stand-alone nurseries.

In a design statement, Fife Councilstated: “As a replacement to the ageing Methilhaven home, it will provide a variety of care services to the local community on one site, including residential care, community drop-in, day services, nursery, and extra care housing.”