Plans for three housing developments in north east Fife get green light

Plans for three council house developments in north east Fife have been given the green light.

Fife Council’s community and housing services committee approved plans for new council homes in Newburgh, Springfield and Ladybank as part of its commitment to a fairer Fife.

Forty-five homes will be built south of Cupar Road in Newburgh; 30 homes will be constructed in Crawley Court in Springfield; and eight homes will be built in Commercial Crescent in Ladybank.

Committee convener Cllr Judy Hamilton said: “I am absolutely delighted to see these developments coming forward. North east Fife has been an area where there has been very little opportunity for social housing.

“These developments will provide much needed council houses for people in north east Fife. With thousands on our housing lists and the challenge of children in temporary accommodation without a home to call their own, it is a further demonstration of our commitment to continue to address housing needs, with good quality, warm, safe housing.”

“Our affordable housing programme works in partnership with Fife Housing Association Alliance, private developers and together we are making real progress towards our 3500 commitment.”