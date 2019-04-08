Plans to celebrate St Monans’ salt heritage

It has been almost three centuries since salt was produced in St Monans – but now a local businessman aims to celebrate that heritage.

Darren Peattie founded the East Neuk Salt Co earlier this year, and production of the gourmet sea salt is expected to begin next month.

It means the St Monans-based business will be the only hand-harvested producer of gourmet sea salt on mainland Scotland.

But while Darren was keen to create employment in and around St Monans, he also wants to celebrate the area’s long link with salt.

He is working with Billy Morris, a member of the village’s community council, on plans to reconstruct salt pan house number nine, turning it into a visitor centre.

“We want to reconstruct the house to how it was back in the day,” Darren explained.

“We want to set up a centre that allows people to see what it used to be like. I’m also keen to tell the kids, and also visitors, the living conditions of those who were involved.

“The heritage of the area is just as important as setting up a new business in the area. Heritage and tradition in these areas is being deleted by the day.”

Darren grew up in the village, but left when he was 17 to move to London. He then moved to the Highlands, where he set up an energy business.

But then he felt a “spark” to return home, moving back to the East Neuk with wife Mhairi, co-founder of the company, and daughters Esme and Eliza.

“I’ve had my energy business for 10 years,” explained Darren. “But then you re-evaluate your life. Something happened. I thought ‘life is short – do something that matters to you’. I wanted to do something that would create employment and improve the area.”

As well as the support of Billy, who Darren says has been “fuelling my fire” with plans for the salt pan house, he also has the support of MSP Willie Rennie.

“I enjoyed meeting Darren and Billy to hear all about their exciting idea to re-establish salt production in the East Neuk,” Mr Rennie said. “I was impressed with the ambition of what is already a great small local business and I fully support the enterprise and initiative shown by the team.”