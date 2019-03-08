Plans to convert old church into housing approved

Councillors have approved converting a century old church into homes.

St Michael’s Church in Cupar will be converted into nine flats after plans were approved at the North East area committee.

There were six objections to the application, most of which related to the loss of car parking at the rear of the church, which was sold to the developers.

But convener Donald Lothian told the committee: “The car parking needs for the nearby affordable housing was met within that development. They did not count in these parking spaces.”

Solicitor Steven Paterson added: “These six parking spaces aren’t in general use – they are part of a private ownership. There may have been a lose arrangement in place while the building was empty, but they are privately owned.”

Councillor Margaret Kennedy raised concerns over the building work taking place near to the primary school and asked that a note be put in to the contractors that this was part of the safer routes to school walking route.

An extra condition was also placed on the planning permission to regulate working hours after concerns were raised for residents nearby.

Emma O'Neill , Local Democracy Reporting Service