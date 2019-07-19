Plastic campaigner joins St Andrews volunteers for beach clean

A campaigner visited St Andrews last weekend as part of her epic journey round Britain’s coastline to raise awareness of the problem of single-use plastic and engage communities to help tackle it.

Kiko Matthews, as part of Kik-Plastic 2019, was joined by volunteers from the local community after the call went out from the Towards a Plastic Free St Andrews campaign.

The 17 volunteers from all age groups joined Kiko’s team and removed 15kgs of waste from the East Sands in an hour and a half.

Jane Kell, manager of St Andrews Environmental Network, said: “It was a great effort by all, most of the waste picked up was cigarette butts and wet wipes which weigh very little.”

Jane added: “We were so thankful that Kiko and her team added St Andrews to their list of beach cleans, helping to raise awareness of the Towards a Plastic Free St Andrews campaign.”

The beaches in St Andrews are cleaned by the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and the local Clean & Green team funded by BID St Andrews and supported by volunteers from the community. As part of the campaign the environmental network want organise a programme of regular beach cleans providing more opportunities for the community to get involved.