Play brings message of hope for Fife’s domestic abuse victims

A new thought-provoking yet enlightening play based around the trauma of domestic abuse and violence in relationships is coming to Kirkcaldy this month for one night only.

And for local playwright and actress Bee Parkinson-Cameron, who wrote the script and plays the lead role, it is an evening of theatre that is largely built upon her own harrowing experiences.

The Journey Home a stage drama written by Kirkcaldy playwright Bee Parkinson Cameron.

It is five years since Bee managed to break free from the clutches of an abusive relationship and it is only now that the Kirkcaldy actress feels able to bring the production before the public.

But while she openly admits to it being both extremely intense and often difficult to watch, the play also comes with a positive message and hope for anyone in a similar situation.

“Domestic abuse is still seen as a taboo subject in Scotland,” said Bee.

“It’s not talked about and often kept hidden away and that’s something we need to start countering.

“We need to break those attitudes.

“Historically there are poor detection and conviction rates too which really has to change.

“But despite the dark and often upsetting subject matter, it also comes with a positive message for other victims.

“If we can highlight the warning signs of abuse and give people the tools to make positive decisions then, for that alone, the play will have proved a success.”

Entitled The Journey Home, it is the story of Maria Michael, a young woman who is trying to get her life back on track after an abusive relationship which is difficult enough without a worried father and an overbearing sister.

It is about reclaiming the the life she lost and deciding the fate of here and her unborn child’s future.

Bee admits it has been difficult at times for the five actors involved, and not without a few tears.

“It’s been emotionally draining and challenging for all involved but hugely rewardign too,” she said. “I’m very proud of everyone.”

Five years on, Bee is now happily married and working to put the past behind her, and she says the play has helped in that process.

“If we can bring some good from this then it’s been worthwhile,” she said.

Two performances take place at Hayfield Community Centre at 1pm and 6.30pm on November 24. Tickets are £10, available on the door and via the evenbrite website. A percentage will be donated to Woman’s Aid Charity.