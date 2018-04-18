Plea after 14-year-old girl goes missing

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Danielle Stevens was last seen at around 7pm on Tuesday April 17, in the Links Street area.

She also has links to the Cairnwell Place area of Kirkcaldy and to Glenrothes.

Danielle is described as around 5ft 3ins tall, medium build with long dark blond hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey hoody, blue jeans and pink Adidas trainers.

Anyone who has seen Danielle, or who knows her current whereabouts, is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 3144 of 17 April.