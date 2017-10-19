Plea to council: ‘Get me out of this damp house’

The disabled tenant of a council house which has walls that are black with mould and mildew has called on the council to re-house her.

The problem of moisture is so bad in Carol Morrison’s flat on Hazel Avenue, Kirkcaldy, that many of the electrical sockets have blown, with one even going on fire.

She has had council staff and contractors out to try to find the source of the dampness, but she says the only advice she was given was to keep her windows open round the clock while leaving her heating on permanently.

Carol says she can’t have her grandson over to stay because the level of mould affects his asthma.

She says she suffers from sciatica, fibromyalgia, and diabetes and has lived in the property for more than 19 years, but despite complaining to the local authority, the problem has continued to get worse.

“I’ve been complaining to the council about this for ten years and it’s still the same,” she said.

“They told me to keep my windows open 24/7, and keep my heating on 24/7. And I don’t have the money for that.

“Every time I get council men in to fix things, they say ‘oh my god, you’re living in this?’.

“They brought private companies in and they said it was dampness.

“They offered me a house but it was worse than what I’m in, the floorboards were sticking up. There were holes in the floor and holes in the wall.

“I’m coughing all night.

“It’s embarrassing bringing people in here, but it’s not my fault.

“I want the council to get the finger out and give me another house at least.

“I’ve had to take half my clothes out and bin them, I’ve had to bin furniture and units as well.”

Carol has also approached Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance in the hope of getting help.

He said: “We’ve been working closely with the council to get resolved. The living conditions in Carol’s home are not acceptable.

“I’m sure that due to the level of dampness she’s living in, the council will act swiftly, and hopefully this can be rectified as quickly as possible.”

After being contacted by the Press, Fife Council has now pledged to look at the situation.

Gordon Hope, Fife Council’s housing manager for Kirkcaldy, said: “We’ll arrange for one of our officers to visit the property in the next few days to see what measures can be put in place.”