Plea to find missing Fife man Andrew Norrie

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 45-year-old man missing from Fife.

Andrew Norrie was last seen in the Strathkinness area of St Andrews on the evening of last night and reported missing by his family today.

Andrew is described as being around 6ft 5ins tall, of heavy build, with short receding strawberry blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Berghaus jacket, green hooded jersey, blue jeans and dark blue trainers. It’s not believed that Andrew is currently wearing glasses.

Andrew has links to Edinburgh and the Broughty Ferry area of Dundee.

Inspector Callum Winton said: “It is out of character for Andrew to have left home without saying where he was going. His family are understandably worried and just want to know that he is okay.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Andrew, or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, to contact us so we can ensure he is safe and well. I would also appeal to Andrew to get in contact with us, or with family and friends.”

Anyone with information should call Cupar Police Station via 101, quoting incident 527 of Monday, August 20.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress