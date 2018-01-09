Police appeal after 18 break-ins and thefts

Police in Fife are appealing for information following a spate of break-ins and thefts in the Kingdom.

Between December 22 and January 7, a total of eighteen reports have been received of break-ins and thefts that have occurred in the Hazelton Walls, Balmerino, Wormit, Leuchars and Kirkton Barns areas.

Between Saturday December 30 and Wednesday January 3 a number of power tools were taken from the Kirkton Barns area and two quad bikes from the Leuchars area.

Those responsible have forced entry to premises in predominately rural locations, however a number of the thefts occurred from insecure sheds, outbuildings and garages.

Sergeant Neil Johnston from St Andrews Police Station: “I would urge the public to secure their sheds, outbuildings and garages so that opportunistic criminals can’t easily enter and take their belongings.

“There are numerous inexpensive and effective measures people can take to secure their property and items of value should be stored securely out of sight.

“I would ask that the public remain vigilant around their properties and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

“Local policing teams are happy to provide a range of crime prevention advice, or alternatively you can visit our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact St Andrews Police Station via 101. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.