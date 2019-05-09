Police appeal after brutal dog attack leaves lambs without mother

Police are appealing for help after a dog mauled a sheep, which later had to be put down.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Monday, May 6, a dog was seen running loose in a field near Colinsburgh, Leven.

Workers on the farm were horrified after the owner of the dog which savaged the sheep drove off leaving the animal in agony.

The sheep, which had to be put down because of her injuries, had given birth to quads only days before and had been a hit on social media when a picture was shared of her with the four lambs.

The animal was part of a flock owned by award-winning Ardross Farm in the East Neuk.

It is believed that the dog was similar to a Labrador and was dark in colour.

The animal being walked by a woman described as being white, in her mid-twenties with fair shoulder length hair. It is thought that she was driving a small white van with a registration plate starting with NK08.

Inquiries are continuing and officers are urging the public to keep their dogs under control at all times when around livestock.

Inspector Jane Combe of Cupar Police Station said: “Despite previous warnings about the issue of sheep worrying, particularly during lambing season, another sheep has suffered horrific injuries and died.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and in addition to the financial impact on the farmer, it is also extremely distressing to find one of your animals has been mauled.

“As we head towards the summer months, we are taking this opportunity to remind all dog walkers and owners of their responsibilities. Dogs attacking, chasing and being in close proximity to sheep can all be considered livestock worrying. A dog nearby can cause sheep to panic and flee, resulting in serious injury or even death.

“All dogs are capable of chasing livestock and they do not understand the impact this can have, however owners do.

“Avoid fields with livestock when out walking and keep dogs on a short lead where this isn’t possible.”

Those with information in relation to this incident can contact Cupar Police Station and quote incident number 1099 of May 7. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

