Police appeal after car leaves road in Fife, occupants declared dead at scene

Police have launched an appeal after a fatal road crash in Fife.

The tragedy happened on the B914 Kelty to Saline road at Blairadam on Sunday evening. It involved white Mercedes AMG C43 travelling towards Kelty which left the road. Emergency services attended shortly after 8:50pm but the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Inspector James Henry of Fife road policing said: “An investigation is underway and we are appealing for information that could assist with our enquiries. If you were in the area at the time then please get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam footage that could help.”

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3497 of Sunday, 11 August, 2024.