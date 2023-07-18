Police appeal after fire crews race to major blaze at derelict building

More than half a dozen fire crews raced to the scene at Walmer Drive in the city centre last night after flames were spotted coming from the roof of the building. There were no injuries reported, but firefighters remained at the scene for a number of hours.

The fire broke out around 9.15pm and the road remains closed. Inspector Neil McGurk said: “The fire is not currently being treated as suspicious but enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious then please get in touch with us. Likewise, if you have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries.”

The scene of the fire last night (Pic: Fi9fe Jammers/facebook.com/fifeJFL)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.50 pm on Monday, to reports of a fire in a derelict building on Walmer Drive. Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to the scene and on arrival, firefighters were met with the roof well alight. At its height, six fire appliances were at the scene whilst firefighters worked hard to extinguish a fire affecting the roof which partially collapsed. There were no casualties and firefighters left the scene at 4.09 am after ensuring the area was made safe.”