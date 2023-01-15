Police appeal after girl, 17, injured in hit and run incident in Methil

It happened on Den Walk around 12:15am on Saturday.

A 17-year-old was injured and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee . Police said the driver failed to stop, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have also issued a description of the car involved.

The incident happened on Den Walk

Sergeant Lewis Greig said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“The car is described as a dark coloured 4×4 and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have dash cam footage which may assist.”

