Police appeal after girl, 17, injured in hit and run incident in Methil
Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Methil which left a teenager in hospital.
It happened on Den Walk around 12:15am on Saturday.
A 17-year-old was injured and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee . Police said the driver failed to stop, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
They have also issued a description of the car involved.
Sergeant Lewis Greig said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.
“The car is described as a dark coloured 4×4 and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have dash cam footage which may assist.”
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0068 of January 14.