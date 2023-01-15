News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal after girl, 17, injured in hit and run incident in Methil

Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Methil which left a teenager in hospital.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 5:12pm

It happened on Den Walk around 12:15am on Saturday.

A 17-year-old was injured and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee . Police said the driver failed to stop, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Hide Ad

They have also issued a description of the car involved.

The incident happened on Den Walk
Most Popular

Sergeant Lewis Greig said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“The car is described as a dark coloured 4×4 and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have dash cam footage which may assist.”

Hide Ad

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0068 of January 14.

PoliceDundeePolice Scotland