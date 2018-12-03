Police appeal after Kirkcaldy train incidents

Police are appealing for witnesses after Fife services were disrupted by two different incidents last night.

British Transport Police were called to two different incidents in Kirkcaldy within just a few minutes of each other, after reports of a passenger threatening a member of ScotRail staff.

Just moments earlier they attended after reports of sectarian singing on adifferent service.

Scotrail confirmed the incident on the 5.16pm Edinburgh-Glenrothes service caused it to terminate at Kirkcaldy.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Kirkcaldy station at 6.30pm last night after reports of a disturbance on the 5.16pm train from Edinburgh to Glenrothes with Thornton.

“A man made violent threats to a member of staff on board the train. The man was in his forties and approximately 5ft 10ins. He had dark hair a bushy beard and was wearing a blue waterproof jacket.

“Officers attended and are making enquiries into this incident. No arrests were made.

“Officers were also called to Kirkcaldy station at 6.28pm after reports of sectarian singing on the 5.34pm train from Edinburgh to Dundee.

“Officers attended and making enquiries into this incident as part of an investigation. No arrests were made.

“Were you on the train? Did you see anything? Please call 0800 40 50 or text 61016 quoting reference 456 of 2 December, if you have any information which could help officers investigate.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “The safety of our staff and customers is our priority and any physical or verbal violence towards either is completely unacceptable.

“We will continue to work closely with the British Transport Police to clamp down on unacceptable behaviour.”

