Police appeal after man attacks train conductor

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man captured on CCTV after a train conductor was assaulted on a Kirkcaldy service.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 2 at approximately 9.20pm, two men boarded the service at Edinburgh Haymarket.

Shortly after the train departed, one of the men became threatening and aggressive to other passengers.

As the train reached Edinburgh Gateway, the conductor asked the man to leave the service as a result of his behaviour.

The man then followed the conductor onto the platform where he assaulted him.

British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference of 573 of 02/12/18.

