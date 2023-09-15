Watch more videos on Shots!

It happened in Cowdenbeath’s High Street on Thursday evening. Emergency service were called to the scene around 8:30pm after a man was crossing the road was struck by a grey coloured Audi.

Police said the car did not stop and drove off in the direction of Perth Road. The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police closed the road for several hours as investigators conducted enquiries at the location.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the car and whoever was driving. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information or dash camera footage to contact police.

