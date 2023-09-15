News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal after man killed in hit and run in Fife town centre

Police have launched an investigation after a man died in a hit and run incident in a Fife town.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
It happened in Cowdenbeath’s High Street on Thursday evening. Emergency service were called to the scene around 8:30pm after a man was crossing the road was struck by a grey coloured Audi.

Police said the car did not stop and drove off in the direction of Perth Road. The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police closed the road for several hours as investigators conducted enquiries at the location.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the car and whoever was driving. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information or dash camera footage to contact police.

Call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3653 of 14 September, 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

