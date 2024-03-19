Police appeal after pedestrian, 79, seriously injured after incident with minibus
The incident happened on Den Walk, Buckhaven, around 2:05pm on Tuesday. The 79-year old pedestrian was injured in a collision with a white Peugeot Boxer minibus.
The man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to what the police said were serious injuries. The minibus driver was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Police Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1750 of Tuesday, 19 March, 2024.”